Stocks will be sensitive collectively to polling & individually to earnings

Last week domestic equities saw some pullback from lower levels after retail inflation eased in April and short covering was seen in the market. Nifty gained 411 points (+1.9 per cent) to close at 22466 levels. Broader market bounced back more strongly with Midcap100/Smallcap100 up 4.2 per cent/4.7 per cent. Except for FMCG all sectors ended with gains. Realty and metals rallied more than 6 per cent each followed by 3-4 per cent in energy and infrastructure. Metals gained following a cool-off in US dollar index to one-month low and strong metal prices in the global market. Realty stocks rallied post strong results posted by real estate players and price appreciation seen in key metros in Q4. Railway & defence sectors rallied this week on the back of robust Q4 results.