T+0 settlement: A game changer for retail investors

The new system is also expected to significantly improve liquidity for retail investors. With faster access to funds, investors can execute more trades and explore more opportunities in a shorter time frame. This is particularly beneficial for sellers, who will now be able to access 100% of their funds on the same day of the sale vs only 80% of the funds available currently on the same day to be utilised after a sale. However, buyers may still prefer the T+1 system, which requires them to provide only the peak margin upfront currently.