The power of index funds in long-term wealth creation

As financial markets evolve, the appeal of index funds has surged, attracting both novice and seasoned investors. Their growing popularity stems from an ability to offer broad market exposure and the potential of market-linked returns, making them an essential tool in the arsenal of those aiming to secure their financial future. This means that these funds do not attempt to outperform the market but deliver in line performance or match the returns of the benchmark, subject to tracking error. This is also the biggest difference from active funds whose aim is to outperform the market at any given point of time or most of the times.