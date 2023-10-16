Things you need to know on share buybacks

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced its first-ever buyback of shares worth Rs 10,000 crore a few months ago, under which it would buy back 3.13 crore shares or 2.40% of its equity at Rs 3,000 per share. The buyback price was later revised upwards to Rs 3,200. Wipro announced a buyback in June of this year. TCS has also announced a share buyback at Rs 4,150 per share at a premium of 15% to the closing price on the day of announcement, amounting to Rs 17,000 crores. What is a share buyback? And why do companies resort to buybacks when the better tax-efficient option would be to declare dividends? For the record, companies spent Rs 22,000 crores on buybacks during FY-22-23, while the total amount spent on dividend payout was Rs 4 lakh crores. Do shareholders gain when they tender the shares? How are gains taxed? Here are some answers: