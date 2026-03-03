This smallcap may see action: Merger approved, share exchange ratio finalised. Check details

<p>Shares of GREW Energy Private Limited are likely to remain in focus after the company’s board approved a major merger proposal with Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited (SEIL). The announcement, made on March 2, 2026, outlines a structured Scheme of Arrangement that could pave the way for GREW Energy’s stock market listing.</p><p>The proposed transaction will be executed in two stages. First, SEIL will undertake a slump sale of its business undertaking to Shanti Learning Initiatives Private Limited (SLIPL), in exchange for shares issued by SLIPL, based on an independent valuation. In the second step, SEIL will amalgamate with GREW Energy, with shareholders of SEIL receiving shares of GREW Energy under a pre-approved share exchange ratio.</p><p>As per the approved ratio, SEIL shareholders will receive 100 fully paid equity shares of face value ₹1 each in GREW Energy for every 212 fully paid equity shares of ₹1 each held in SEIL. The valuation exercise and swap ratio were recommended by independent valuers M/s Finvox Analytics and A N Gawade. Ernst & Young (EY) and P. Murali Consultants acted as transaction advisors.</p><p>GREW Energy, part of the Chiripal Group, operates a 6.5 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility in Dudu, Rajasthan, and plans to expand capacity to 11 GW. It is also developing an 8 GW solar PV cell and ingot-wafer plant in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. The company manufactures high-efficiency N-type TOPCon solar modules catering to utility, commercial, industrial and rooftop projects.</p><p>Management stated that the merger is aimed at streamlining the group’s corporate structure, improving operational efficiencies, and enhancing governance standards. Importantly, upon securing approvals from shareholders, creditors, stock exchanges and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the company intends to proceed with its listing plans.</p><p>Investors will now closely track regulatory approvals and listing timelines, as the development signals a significant strategic shift for the smallcap player.</p>.<p>(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)</p>