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Two days of stock market slump wipes out Rs 18.60 lakh crore from investors' wealth

Weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows have also rattled investors' confidence.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 14:39 IST
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