US Presidential Elections 2024 | How global markets reacted to Donald Trump's win

Strong gains were also seen in shares of banks, cryptocurrency companies and energy firms, while renewable energy shares fell.

The Republican party also gained control of the US Senate, and posted early gains in the battle to maintain control in the House of Representatives.

A so-called "clean sweep", in which one party captures the presidency, the House and the Senate would give Trump an easier route to push through desired legislation.

The VIX, a measure of market volatility, dropped sharply to its lowest since September. Investors have been bracing for several days of uncertainty over who the winner of the presidency would be.

Dow E-minis were up 1,211 points, or 2.86 per cent, U.S. S&P 500 E-minis were up 132.5 points, or 2.28 per cent and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 359.75 points, or 1.77 per cent.

Wall Street analysts expect Trump's plans for restricted immigration, tax cuts and sweeping tariffs to put upward pressure on inflation and bond yields, while corporations could benefit from his tax and regulatory policies.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will kick off its two-day meeting where the central bank is expected to ease benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

However, bets on a December rate cut reduced slightly to 68 per cent from nearly 80 per cent on Monday, as per CME FedWatch.