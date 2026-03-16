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West Asia tensions to keep markets volatile

Elevated energy prices and persistent foreign outflows have added to investor caution
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 22:38 IST
Business NewsMarketsWest Asia

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