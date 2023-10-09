Why mid & small caps matter in a market at peak

Both midcaps and smallcaps have gone through a period of more than 18 months of time correction. BSE midcap touched 26,700 in October 2021, then languished at lower levels till the start of 2023. It was only in May 2023 that it crossed its previous highs. The same is true with BSE smallcap, which also exceeded its previous all-time highs in May 2023. In all this period, their earnings have improved, so while the index levels look high, in price to earning ratio (PE) terms they are not overvalued. In Oct 2021, BSE midcap had a PE of 34, which is now at 25. Similarly, for BSE smallcap the PE was 45 in Oct 2021, which has now come down to 28. This makes it clear that the earning growth is ahead of the growth in index and should be comforting for investors.