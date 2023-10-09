Why should investors consider Arbitrage Funds in their portfolio?

To understand how arbitrage works, let us assume that the equity shares of company ‘A’ trade in the cash market at Rs 100 and in the futures market at Rs 102 (due to price premium). The fund manager buys company ‘A’ shares from the cash market at Rs 100 and plans to sell the shares at Rs 102 in the futures. Towards the end of the month, when the futures contract expires, the prices of both the cash market and the futures market coincide, and the fund manager reverses the trade, thereby netting him the differential.