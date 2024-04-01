Why the Nifty 50 index may not be relevant anymore

What will India look like in 2050?

India is on a trajectory to become the world’s third-largest economy, with an expected nominal GDP of $25 trillion by 2050. This growth mirrors the United States’ economic expansion over the last four decades. Over the last five years, the average size of a larger-cap company has increased by 2x as opposed to 3.5x for mid-and small-cap companies in India. By 2050, this is expected to grow further by 25 times. This will result in an average small-cap company worth over 2 lakh crore. With most of the incremental growth happening in smaller companies, including them in your portfolio becomes essential. How does the Nifty 50 fare going forward?