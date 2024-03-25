Why the ongoing MF stress tests should not worry you

Also do remember that small cap and midcap funds have the mandate to hold up to 35 per cent in large cap stocks. Funds that had a higher exposure to large cap stocks have done better in the stress tests. Also, most of the small and mid cap funds are sitting on cash levels of around 10 per cent and can handle redemptions better. In case of extreme liquidity crunch, as per Regulation 44 of SEBI (Mutual Fund) Regulations of 1996 an AMC can borrow up to 20 per cent of the net assets of the scheme for a maximum period of 6 months to meet redemption pressures.