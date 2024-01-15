IT stocks extend gains after Wipro, HCLTech Q3 beat

Bengaluru: India's IT companies gained 4 per cent on Monday following better-than-expected results from Wipro and HCLTech, signalling stability in demand.

Wipro's shares rose 13.7 per cent to their highest since April 2022, and were on track for their best day since July 2020. HCLTech shares rose over 5 per cent to hit a record high.

The 10-member Nifty IT index climbed 4 per cent to a nearly two-year high, powering the benchmark Nifty 50 index to a fresh record high.