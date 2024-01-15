JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

IT stocks extend gains after Wipro, HCLTech Q3 beat

HCLTech, India's third-largest IT services provider, and fourth-ranked Wipro both surpassed quarterly revenue expectations.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 04:53 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: India's IT companies gained 4 per cent on Monday following better-than-expected results from Wipro and HCLTech, signalling stability in demand.

Wipro's shares rose 13.7 per cent to their highest since April 2022, and were on track for their best day since July 2020. HCLTech shares rose over 5 per cent to hit a record high.

The 10-member Nifty IT index climbed 4 per cent to a nearly two-year high, powering the benchmark Nifty 50 index to a fresh record high.

Last year, Indian IT companies struggled as clients favoured cost-oriented deals over growth-oriented ones.

There is "some stabilitization now from revenue deceleration," Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said in a post-earnings media conference on Friday.

Wipro is starting to see early signs of growth in its consulting vertical, led by double-digit sequential growth in order bookings at Capco, a firm it acquired in 2021.

Consulting "possibly raises hopes for growth normalisation in fiscal 2025," Emkay Global analysts said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 January 2024, 04:53 IST)
Business NewsMarketsHCL TechnologiesWiproHCL

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT