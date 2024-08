World’s richest lose $134 billion in stock slump, led by Bezos

Uncertainty over possible Federal Reserve rate cuts, as well as some high-profile earnings disappointments, have helped plunge the tech-heavy index into correction territory, wiping out more than $2 trillion in value in just over three weeks.

Investors have also become jittery over fears that this year’s AI-fueled gains are overdone or the market is too concentrated. The decline in Amazon shares — the biggest drop since April 2022 — came after the company said on an earnings call that it planned to continue spending big on AI even at the expense of short-term profits.

Technology billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin and Larry Page also each lost more than $3 billion Friday as shares of Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet fell in New York trading. Tech tycoons in total saw $68 billion carved from their fortunes, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index.

Bezos, 60, the world’s second-richest person, has been steadily offloading Amazon shares this year. He sold stock worth about $8.5 billion over nine trading days in February. And on a day last month when Amazon hit a fresh record, he disclosed a plan to sell 25 million additional shares worth $5 billion.

The additional sales would bring his total this year to roughly $13.5 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations. He would still hold almost 912 million shares, or about 8.8 per cent of Amazon, once those sales are complete.

His wealth also derives from space-exploration company Blue Origin and the Washington Post.