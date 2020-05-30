Maruti extends warranty, service timelines till June end

Maruti extends warranty, service timeline till June end

PTI
  • May 30 2020, 15:41 ist
Credit: Reuters photo

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it has decided to extend warranty and service timelines  for customers by a month owing to the current situation.

The company has decided to offer the free service, warranty and extended warranty to the customers till June end, whose validity is expiring in May, MSI said in a statement.

This initiative will give an opportunity to the customers who could not avail the previous service and warranty benefits due to lockdown, it added. 

