India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted a 17% year-on-year growth in sales in August.

Maruti Suzuki Limited sold 124,624 units this month, a rise of 15.3% since July 2020.

Total sales include domestic sales of 115,325 units and 1,379 units for other OEMs. However, Maruti's exports declined to 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3% since August 2019, the company said in a statement.