Maruti Suzuki Ciaz crosses cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units

The Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is equipped with Suzuki's 'Smart Hybrid' technology that enhances fuel-efficiency

  • Sep 10 2021, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 15:21 ist
File Photo of Maruti Suzuki. Credit: PTI Photo

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Friday said its mid-size sedan Ciaz has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units since its launch in 2014.

The Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is equipped with Suzuki's 'Smart Hybrid' technology that enhances fuel-efficiency. It is currently available at a price range of Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the feat, MSIL Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said since its launch in 2014, the Ciaz has "witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment".

The model competes with the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

"The milestone of 3 lakh sales demonstrates customer's faith and confidence in the brand," he added. 

