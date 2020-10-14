Maruti Suzuki plans to launch a new SUVs every 6 months till 2023: Report

In a bid to ramp up its market presence, Maruti Suzuki India plans to add a new sport utility vehicle (SUV) model every six months over the next three years, people familiar with the company's plans told Business Standard.

Starting mid-2021, the company plans to launch one new SUV every six months, till 2023. It is also co-developing a new multi-purpose vehicle with Toyota that will also wear a Toyota badge, which will follow the launch of the new Vitara Brezza in 2022.

“They will have one model at a price gap of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000, like they have in the hatchback segment,” one of the people familiar with the company's plans said.

The moves come at the helm of increasing change in buyer preference, the report cited. Experts say a strong preference for the SUV among buyers is visible and half of the passenger vehicles launched this year have been SUVs. Indian buyers have been looking for new models at competitive prices, a market that Maruti wishes to steer in its favour.

The second-half of 2022 may see new mid-sized SUV to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Sonet. A crossover to rival Tata Nexon may also be up for grabs in the second half of 2022.

2023 is also likely to see a Made In India Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 30.8 per cent increase in total sales at 1,60,442 units in September. Sales of its utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, increased 10.1 per cent to 23,699 units as compared to 21,526 a year ago.