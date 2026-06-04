Maruti Suzuki unveils India’s first flex-fuel car

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maruti-suzuki">Maruti Suzuki</a> India Limited (MSI) on Thursday launched India’s first flex-fuel car.</p><p>The vehicle was launched on the eve of World Environment Day, in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.</p> .Passenger vehicle sales stay strong in May; Maruti, Kia hit record highs.<p>A flex-fuel vehicle can run on any blend of ethanol and petrol ranging from E20 to E100. Maruti has introduced the technology in the Wagon R — a model that has previously pioneered alternate fuel options in India, including CNG and LPG.</p><p>The company said the launch aligns with national goals of enhancing energy security, reducing oil imports and promoting sustainability. It added that wider adoption of flex-fuel vehicles could also support farmer incomes by creating demand for ethanol.</p> .<p>Speaking at the launch, Gadkari said India’s large crude oil imports make biofuels such as ethanol an important pathway towards energy independence and rural economic growth. </p><p>“Flex-fuel vehicles can create a strong and sustainable demand for ethanol, benefiting our farmers, industry, and the environment together. I appreciate Maruti Suzuki for taking this leadership step by introducing India’s first flex-fuel car and supporting the government’s vision of clean and self-reliant mobility,” he said.</p> .<p>Gadkari expressed confidence that the move would encourage other automobile manufacturers to introduce flex-fuel models and accelerate the development of ethanol distribution infrastructure across the country.</p><p>“Flex-fuel vehicles are a win-win for the nation — reducing crude oil import dependence, saving valuable foreign exchange, lowering emissions, and creating new opportunities for rural prosperity,” Puri mentioned.</p> .<p>Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the company remains committed to offering multiple fuel and technology options, including battery electric vehicles, hybrids, CNG/CBG and ethanol flex-fuel vehicles.</p><p>“The ecosystem for ethanol as a fuel in India is in its early stages, and as a market leader, we think it is our responsibility to contribute to make ‘India Go Flex’. Once it reaches mainstream adoption, flex-fuel vehicles have the potential to cut oil imports, carbon emissions and local air pollution while enhancing domestic value addition and farmer incomes,” he added.</p>