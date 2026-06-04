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Maruti Suzuki unveils India’s first flex-fuel car

The vehicle was launched on the eve of World Environment Day, in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 15:58 IST
Business NewsAutomobileMaruti Suzuki

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