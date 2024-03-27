Maruti Suzuki's market valuation breaches Rs 4 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India's market valuation went past the Rs 4 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade on Wednesday, helped by a rally in the stock which reached a new peak.

Shares of the company climbed 2.40 per cent to settle at Rs 12,550 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.82 per cent to reach a record high of Rs 12,724.95.

On the NSE, the automaker's stock advanced 2.52 per cent to Rs 12,560 per share.