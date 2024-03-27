JOIN US
business

Maruti Suzuki's market valuation breaches Rs 4 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade

Shares of the company climbed 2.40 per cent to settle at Rs 12,550 apiece on the BSE.
Last Updated 27 March 2024, 14:10 IST

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India's market valuation went past the Rs 4 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade on Wednesday, helped by a rally in the stock which reached a new peak.

Shares of the company climbed 2.40 per cent to settle at Rs 12,550 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.82 per cent to reach a record high of Rs 12,724.95.

On the NSE, the automaker's stock advanced 2.52 per cent to Rs 12,560 per share.

During the day, the company's market valuation jumped to Rs 4,00,075.70 crore mark. At the close of trade, the company's market capitalisation (mcap) remained at Rs 3,94,575.23 crore.

In the broader equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 526.01 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 72,996.31. The NSE Nifty went up by 118.95 points or 0.54 per cent to 22,123.65.

The stock was the second biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms after Reliance Industries.

The company is at the 14th rank in terms of most valued companies by market capitalisation.

Reliance Industries is the most valued domestic firm by market valuation (Rs 20,21,486.59 crore), followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 13,88,441.09 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 10,94,486.92 crore), ICICI Bank (7,61,126.88 crore), Bharti Airtel (Rs 6,92,041.28 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 6,55,111.14 crore), Infosys (Rs 6,16,015.75 crore), Life Insurance Corporation of India (Rs 5,65,581.29 crore), ITC (Rs 5,34,346.08 crore), Hindustan Unilever (Rs 5,26,308.44 crore), Larsen & Toubro (Rs 5,09,451.50 crore), Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,34,733.50 crore), HCL Technologies (Rs 4,19,871.83 crore) and Maruti (Rs 3,93,641.45 crore).

(Published 27 March 2024, 14:10 IST)
Business NewsMaruti Suzukibusiness

