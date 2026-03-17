Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Maruti to challenge Rs 5,786 cr income tax order before dispute resolution panel

There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this order, the company said.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 11:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 11:34 IST
India NewsIncome TaxMaruti

Follow us on :

Follow Us