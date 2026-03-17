Maruti to challenge Rs 5,786 cr income tax order before dispute resolution panel

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/car-maker-maruti-suzuki-launches-maiden-ev-3901645">Maruti Suzuki India</a> (MSI) on Tuesday said it has received a draft assessment order worth Rs 5,786.4 crore from the income tax authority and the company will challenge the order.</p><p>"The company has received a Draft Assessment Order for FY 2022 – 23 wherein certain additions / disallowances amounting to Rs 57,864 million with respect to returned income has been proposed," the carmaker said in a BSE filing.</p>.Maruti shares down 3.5% post Q3 earnings.<p>MSI will file its objections before the dispute resolution panel, it stated.</p><p>There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this order, it added.</p><p>Maruti Suzuki shares settled at Rs 12,993.55 apiece, up 1.88 per cent on BSE.</p>