Mastercard blocks institutions over Russia sanctions

Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia

Separately, Visa Inc said in a statement that it is taking action to ensure compliance with sanctions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 01 2022, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 11:29 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mastercard Inc said late Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in the coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute $2 million for humanitarian relief.

Separately, Visa Inc said in a statement that it is taking action to ensure compliance with sanctions and would also comply with any additional sanctions that may be implemented.

Also Read — Disney, Warner Bros will pause theatrical movie releases in Russia

On Saturday, the United States and its allies said they would take action against Russia's central bank and bar some of the country's banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation". Russians rushed to ATMs and waited in long queues on Sunday amid concerns that bank cards may cease to function, or that banks would limit cash withdrawals after Western sanctions. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
MasterCard
Visa
Ukraine
Russia

What's Brewing

Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists

Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

DH Toon | The high cost of war

DH Toon | The high cost of war

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 