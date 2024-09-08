Mauritius FPIs highlighted in Hindenburg report push back against SEBI norms ahead of September 9 deadline: Report

Two foreign investor portfolios based out of Mauritius who were named in the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group in January 2023 have reportedly sent a petition to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in which they have sought relief from complying with the new foreign investor norms unveiled by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Both entities, as per a Moneycontrol report, filed the case and paid fees for the same on August 19.

Both funds have alleged that the directions that they have to comply with are not applicable to other FPIs, and thus are unfairly disadvantageous to their investors, the report said quoting people familiar with the matter.

The matter will be heard next week.