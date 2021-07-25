Mcap of 6 of top-10 firms eroded by Rs 76,640.54 crore

Mcap of 6 of top-10 firms eroded by Rs 76,640.54 crore; HDFC Bank biggest laggard

The valuation of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 3,190 crore to Rs 3,73,000.18 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2021, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 11:58 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

Six of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 76,640.54 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggard.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 164.26 points or 0.30 per cent.

From the top-10 list, Reliance Industries Limited, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 43,578.18 crore to reach Rs 7,97,422.67 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited eroded by Rs 13,004.97 crore to Rs 5,54,326.75 crore. HDFC's market valuation plunged Rs 9,543.39 crore to Rs 4,48,566.27 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 5,392.88 crore to Rs 3,41,634.86 crore.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dropped by Rs 4,184.03 crore to Rs 13,34,579.57 crore and that of State Bank by Rs 937.09 crore to Rs 3,82,999.70 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 15,055.86 crore to Rs 6,77,343.70 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 11,370.14 crore to its valuation to Rs 4,68,639.08 crore and Tata Consultancy Services witnessed a gain of Rs 6,436.35 crore to Rs 11,88,153.80 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance zoomed Rs 3,190 crore to Rs 3,73,000.18 crore.

In the top-10 list, Reliance Industries was at the top, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

HDFC Bank
business
India
Markets

What's Brewing

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

Big protests mark global anger at Covid restrictions

Big protests mark global anger at Covid restrictions

Broken device? Now it can repair itself

Broken device? Now it can repair itself

 