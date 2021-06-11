Mcdonald's says South Korea and Taiwan operations hacked

Mcdonald's says South Korea and Taiwan ops hacked

  • Jun 11 2021, 18:38 ist
McDonald's Corp, the world's largest burger chain, said on Friday a data breach in South Korea and Taiwan has exposed some customer, employee information.

The company has hired external consultants to investigate unauthorized activity on an internal security system, with the investigators discovering the data breach in certain markets.

A small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data, McDonald's said, adding that only Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed and they will be taking steps to notify regulators and customers.

The breach is the latest in a series of attacks by cybercriminals on global companies, including meat processor JBS and Colonial Pipeline oil.

