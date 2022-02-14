MediaTek witnesses 23.1% YoY growth in revenue for Jan 2022

Taiwanese chipmaking giant MediaTek has announced that its revenue has increased by about 23.1 per cent year-on-year but when it comes to a month-on-month basis, it has witnessed a 5.8 per cent downfall.

The company's consolidated revenue in January 2022 was NT$43.502 billion (around $1.55 billion).

According to an IT Home report, the chipmaker has predicted that the revenue for the first quarter of 2022 would be between NT$131.2 billion (around $4.7 billion) to NT$141.5 billion (around $5.1 billion), which is an increase of about 2 per cent to 10 per cent over the previous quarter, and an increase of 21 per cent to 31 per cent year-on-year.

Cai Lixing, CEO of MediaTek has stated that the surge in revenue of the company has been made possible by the increase in demand for 5G as well as the shipment of the company's flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The financial report from 2021 shows that MediaTek's annual revenue reached NT$493.4 billion (around $17.6 billion) last year, which is a YoY increase of 53.2 per cent.

MediaTek also announced that it is focused on making 2022 a year aimed at rapid growth, business success, substantial expansion in Research and Development capabilities.

In the flagship segment, MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 9000 chip, which is a milestone of innovation and a rise to the incredible, built-to-power flagship 5G smartphones in the world, the company claims.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 features a single Cortex-X2 performance core clocked at 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 1.8GHz.