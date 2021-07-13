Medicine ecommerce rises by 40% amid Covid-19

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, medicine e-commerce has seen a growth of 40 per cent in a year’s time, according to LogiNext, a global technology and automation company.

LogiNext works with major pharmacy chains like Apollo Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens to digitise and automate their retail business by leveraging technology and the software has some key functionalities like delivery route planning, route optimisation, B2B fulfillment along with complete visibility and tracking of the supply chain.

It has reported a growth of 40% in medicine home delivery since June 2020. The growth has also picked up on the back of transportation management systems. e-Pharmacies too are on the rise and traditional pharmacy chains are rapidly undergoing a digital transformation journey to enable on-demand delivery.

As per the latest study on understanding consumer behaviour after the lockdown (post mid 2020), more than 70% of consumers mentioned that e-buying of medicines has increased or remains constant.

The global ePharmacy market is pegged to be over $150 billion by 2025 and all brick and mortar retailers are revamping up their operations and supply chains to go online.

“We’ve seen a major spike in inbound inquiry from pharmacies to digitise and optimise last mile delivery of orders. The LogiNext Mile software is the perfect solution for any large pharmacy handling hundreds of orders every day to automate their delivery management with last mile tracking and advanced route planning,” says Mradul Khandelwal, VP of Global Sales and Strategy, LogiNext.