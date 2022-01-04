Meet Alka Mittal, the first woman to head ONGC

Parachuted as the interim Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Alka Mittal is the first woman to head the corporation.

She has been serving as the Director (HR) of the corporation and will now hold additional charge as the interim CMD for a period of six months. Mittal was roped in to replace Subhash Kumar, another interim head, who retired after reaching superannuation age on December 31, 2021.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for entrustment of additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), ONGC to Alka Mittal, Director (HR), ONGC for a period of six months with effect from January 1, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, or until further order, whichever is the earliest," the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said in an order dated January 3, 2022.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Mittal is the senior-most director of ONGC. She holds a post-graduate degree in Economics, MBA (HRM) and Doctorate in Commerce and Business Studies.

The corporation's website says Mittal joined ONGC as a graduate trainee in 1985. She has been working with the energy major as Director (HR) since November 2018 and was the first woman to hold the charge of a full-time Director in ONGC’s history, the report stated.

Earlier, Mittal was in charge of ONGC’s Chief Skill Development (CSD), reported CNBC TV18. She played a key role in setting up the corporation's National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, which engaged over 5,000 apprentices, according to the report.

Prior to her stint as the CSD, Mittal was the head of corporate social responsibility (CSR) at the ONGC corporate office. As per the report, she served several human resources and employee relations roles in Mumbai, Delhi, Vadodara and Jorhat as part of the corporation, besides heading corporate communications.

According to CNBC TV18, Mittal is also an executive committee member of the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM). She also held the post of president of Forum for Women in Public Sector (WIPs) northern region.

Mittal had broken the glass ceiling in ONGC by becoming the first woman to join the company's board on November 27, 2018.

