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Meet Kunal Shah, serial entrepreneur and Meta's pick to lead WhatsApp

Zuckerberg said he looks forward to working with Shah to continue to make WhatsApp the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:40 IST
MetabusinessCred

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