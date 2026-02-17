<p>Mumbai: Achieving India’s existing national and state-level <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electric-vehicles">electric vehicle </a>(EV) targets could reduce road transport <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/carbon-emissions">CO2-equivalent emissions</a> 50% by 2050, according to a new global analysis by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).</p><p>The findings are part of the fourth edition of Vision 2050, ICCT’s annual assessment of the global transition to zero-emission vehicles, which models the impact of current and proposed policies on vehicle sales, energy use, and emissions through 2050.</p><p>“India’s EV transition is not just a climate opportunity; it is an economic one. Nearly 80% domestic manufacturing shows that India already has the foundation to build its clean transport future at home,” said Amit Bhatt, India Managing Director, ICCT. <br><br>“With strong supply-side regulations such as fuel-efficiency norms and zero-emission vehicle targets, this localisation potential can scale rapidly, strengthening domestic value chains, creating jobs, and delivering one of the world’s largest reductions in transport emissions,” he added. </p>.Union Budget 2026 sets building blocks for automotive, EV supply chains.<p>“With a strong domestic EV manufacturing base and a growing suite of fuel-efficiency standards, zero-emission targets, and state EV policies, India is well-positioned to accelerate its EV transition while delivering substantial climate and air-quality benefits,” added Arijit Sen, Senior Researcher, ICCT.</p><p>The report pointed out that nearly 80% of EVs sold in India are domestically manufactured, placing the country alongside the European Union and Japan in meeting EV demand largely through local production rather than imports.</p><p>India is among the few emerging economies with long-term zero-emission ambitions for heavy-duty vehicles, positioning freight electrification as a key source of future emissions reductions.</p><p>Given the size of its transport sector, India stands out as one of the markets where EV adoption could deliver the largest absolute reductions in road transport emissions globally.</p>