Adani Group splashes money on Maharashtra, to invest Rs 50,000 cr

Mumbai: In a mega investment, the Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group and the Maharashtra Government signed an MOU to set up 1 GW hyperscale data infrastructure in the state at an investment of Rs 50,000 crore, over the next 10 years.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at the World Economic Forum 2024.

The data center infrastructure, which will be set up in key locations such as Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and Pune, will be powered by renewable energy, which will enhance the green energy infrastructure in Maharashtra, and provide direct and indirect employment to 20,000 people.