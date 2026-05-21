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Melody of errors: Modi-Meloni frenzy causes Parle Industries stock to hit upper circuit for second day

Turns out, Parle Industries has nothing to do with the making of Melody Toffees. However, Parle Products certainly does.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 14:22 IST
Business NewsNarendra ModiGiorgia Melonimelody

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