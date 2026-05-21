<p>They say one man's loss is another man's gain and Dalal Street is certainly living up to the saying. </p><p>A day after Italian Premier <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/author/giorgia-meloni">Giorgia Meloni </a>posted a video of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>gifting her a packet of Melody toffees. Investors from all across began buying shares of Parle Industries. </p><p>Turns out, Parle Industries has nothing to do with the making of Melody Toffees. However, Parle Products certainly does. </p> .'Toffee tale would be melody to ears': Piyush Goyal as exports jump 166% in 12 years after Modi-Meloni meet.<p>But, in another twist of the knife, Parle Products, the FMCG major, is not listed on the stock exchanges.</p><p>Moreover, this frenzy occurred for the second day in a row. Investors did not let the name confusion deter their buying spree amid the ongoing 'Melody' frenzy.</p> .<p>The other famous brands of Parle Products are Parle-G, Monaco, KrackJack, Hide & Seek, Kaccha Mango Bite and Mango Bite candy, among others.</p>.<p>Parle Industries Ltd, on the other hand, is a diversified commercial services provider, engaged in the business of infrastructure & real estate, and paper, waste paper and allied products.</p>.<p>On Thursday, shares of Parle Industries Ltd further surged 4.95 per cent and were locked at the upper circuit limit of Rs 5.51 on the BSE.</p>.<p>The company's market valuation stood at Rs 26.91 crore.</p>.<p>On the trading volume front, 6.48 lakh shares of the firm changed hands at the BSE during the day.</p>.<p>In the previous trade also, shares of Parle Industries Ltd saw frenzied buying, surging 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit.</p>.<p>"The surge is driven by name confusion — Parle Industries has no connection with Parle Products, the unlisted maker of Melody toffees and Parle-G. Such name-based pumps in penny stocks are typically short-lived. Expect profit-booking, volatility, and potential downside once hype fades," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.</p>.<p>Parle Products on Wednesday joined the online buzz after Modi gifted a packet of Melody toffees to Meloni during an interaction that quickly went viral on social media.</p>.<p>Capitalising on the moment, Parle Products shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Sweetening relationships since 1983".</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>