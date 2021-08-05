Mental health issues, fitness dominate Twitter conversations during pandemic

Dictated by the pandemic, Twitter conversations in 2020-21 were dominated by issues linked to mental health matters, fitness and well-being. While mental health issues saw a 150% increase compared to 2018-19, conversations around health and fitness talks grew by 103%.

Diving deep into the Indian consumer’s mind, Twitter studied millions of tweets from January 2020 to June 2021 to compile its Trends Report 2021. Besides the top two trends within the Wellbeing umbrella, the popular hashtags used in the conversations were #SelfLove, #LoveYourSelf, #GoodHealth and #MentalHealthMatters.

But the ‘Creator Culture’ also saw a huge upswing during the period. “People are pursuing their passions, upskilling, inspiring each other and forming communities around shared talents and interests. There’s been a 78% growth in conversations around content, creators and the emerging creator economy,” the report notes.

While the sub-trend ‘Aspiring Content Creators’ saw a whopping 231% increase in 2020-21 over the previous two years, ‘Creativity at Home’ (+48%) and ‘Content Promotion’ (+44%) were the other top sub-trends in the creator culture conversations. #ContentStrategies, #ArtistOnTwitter, #VideoOfTheDay and #Podcast were the popular hashtags used.

Conversations around spirituality and shared experiences grew by 76% and astrology by 87%. But what stood out were interactions related to ‘Complexities of the Human Mind’ with a whopping growth of 282%.

The report showed people have also become increasingly conscientious about the implications of their actions on the environment. “One Planet conversations have risen by 80%, with Environment Urgency (+40%) and Inclusive Sustainability (+57%) being at the forefront of these interactions. #ClimateChange, #GoGreen and #SaveThePlanet were the prominent hashtags.”

Tech life conversations were driven by the sub-themes of Tech Communication (+111%), Smarter Living (+57%) and Tech for Good (+61%).

Among the noteworthy hashtags were #DigitalIndia, #BigData, #ResponsibleTech and #TechForGood. “As the pandemic continues to keep people at home, conversations around technology and its impact on our lives are growing,” the report notes.

As notions of identity continue to broaden, people are coming together on Twitter to express who they are while encouraging others to do the same.

“Conversations around identity have increased by 84%, with Self Representation (+16%), Fandom (+114%) and Personal Ethics (+212%) being top sub-themes.”