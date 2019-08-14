Mercedes-Benz donates Rs 48 lakh for flood relief

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday announced donation of Rs 48.60 lakh to support flood relief operations in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

The company has donated Rs 28.60 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund towards supporting flood relief operations in western Maharashtra, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Further, donations of Rs 10 lakh each to the respective CM Relief Funds for relief operations in northern Karnataka and Kerala were also made, it added.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said with heavy rains and flood causing extensive damages in Kolhapur, Sangli, Vadodara, northern Karnataka, Calicut and Kochi, the company and its dealer partners have decided to support affected customers immediately with any service and insurance requirements.

"At this moment of crisis we stand in solidarity with the authorities and as responsible corporate citizens, want to contribute to the relief works in our own small way. Mercedes-Benz India is voluntarily contributing Rs 48.60 lakh to the Chief Ministers' Relief Fund to support the flood relief activities in western Maharashtra, northern Karnataka, Kerala and the nearby affected areas," he said.