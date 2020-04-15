Mercedes-Benz India posts 38% decline in sales to 2,386 units during March quarter

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India reported a massive over 38 per cent decline in sales at 2,386 units in the March quarter.

The company had posted a total sale of 3,885 units clocked in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The production at its Chakan plant in Pune remains suspended since March 21 and subsequently, the operations across dealerships was also shut due to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite challenging market conditions, ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and the current lockdown

In view of the current situation, Mercedes-Benz India has strengthened its online offering with an increased focus on new modes of digital sales like the e-commerce venture launched in October last year, the company said.

The company said it expects a significant part of its sales to be online by 2025.

Stating that Mercedes-Benz India migrated to BS-VI technology as early as December 2019, it said the comprehensive and early shift to BS-VI also led to the temporary unavailability of volume models like CLA, GLA and GLS.

The newly launched GLE 300d SUV continues to have a waiting period of three months, it added.