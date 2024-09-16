Mercedes-Benz sees more Indian buyers choosing EVs as first luxury car

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz is seeing a rise in the number of Indian buyers opting for electric vehicles as their first luxury car, the country's managing director told Reuters, a trend that is helping the German carmaker boost their sales.

Sales of luxury cars in India are surging helping market leader Mercedes post record numbers. In the first six months of 2024 Mercedes sold 9,300 cars in India of which 5 per cent were electric models - doubling its EV penetration from 2.5 per cent last year.

A growing clutch of young Mercedes buyers are turning to EVs for "differentiation", Santosh Iyer said after the launch of the EQS 580 SUV, a 7-seater electric model priced at around $168,200.