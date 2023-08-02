Meta begins process to end news access in Canada

It is a fallout of a Canadian legislation that would force platforms like Alphabet and Meta to negotiate commercial deals

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 02 2023, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 09:11 ist
Meta logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it has begun the process to end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada.

The decision is a fallout of a legislation passed by Canadian parliament that would force platforms like Google parent Alphabet and Meta to negotiate commercial deals and pay Canadian news publishers for their content.

Such a legislation is also part of a broader global trend to make tech firms pay for news.

"As we've always said, the law is based on a fundamentally flawed premise. And, regrettably, the only way we can reasonably comply is to end news availability in Canada," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said on X social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

