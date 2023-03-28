Meta 'optimistic, excited' about India: Meta India head

Meta 'optimistic & excited' about India: Meta India chief Sandhya Devanathan

The company will continue to develop India specific products and innovations to tap the huge opportunity provided by digitisation, she said

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 28 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 16:13 ist
Credit: Getty Images

Amid the grim global economic scenario, social media platform Facebook's parent firm Meta sees resilience in India although it will not be immune to international events and the company is optimistic about the prospects in the country, company country Head and Vice-President, Sandhya Devanathan said on Tuesday.

The company will continue to develop India specific products and innovations to tap the huge opportunity provided by digitisation here, she said while speaking at the Times Network India Digital Fest here.

"The news is grim, isn't it? Like anytime you see there's a bank failing, be it SVB or Credit Suisse, interest rates are rising that causes more turmoil in the market, capital markets (are) drying up, VC funding drying up... So, I think the macroeconomic situation suddenly certainly looks grim," she said.

She was responding to a query on the impact of global economic downturn and the drying up of funds and investments in the start-up ecosystem and the Indian tech sector.

"... and it would be a fallacy to think that India will be immune to everything that's happening globally," Devanathan added.

She further said, "but what I see is actually a tale of two cities. I see a story of resilience in India and I think that's powered by a bunch of things, economic resilience, the digital governance, which is enabling inclusion for millions of people and the very strong and robust startup ecosystem."

Even as there are global headwinds, she said, "We remain very optimistic and excited about what's happening in India... we actually see the role that we can play during this period is really around upskilling and training and supporting more Indians to own livelihoods."

When asked about Meta's plans for developing India specific products and innovations, citing the example of WhatsApp and JioMart tie-up that allows WhatsApp users to browse the JioMart catalog and shop, Devanathan said it was "definitely an India specific product and we remain invested and excited about the India opportunity".

The company connects 3.7 billion globally and "improving access to technology for everyone to our platforms" is something that "we hold dear to our heart", she added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meta
Facebook
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

 