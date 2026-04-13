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Meta poised to surpass Google in digital ad revenue for first time, report says

Emarketer said the driving force behind the ‌change is Meta's accelerated growth rate, which is ‌forecast to increase to 24.1% this year from 22.1% ‌in 2025.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:44 IST
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