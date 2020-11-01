MG Motor Oct sales up 6% year-on-year at 3,750 units

MG Motor October sales up 6% year-on-year at 3,750 units

The company had sold 3,536 units in the same month last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2020, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 12:22 ist
The automaker said it has recorded its highest-ever monthly retail sales for its SUV Hector. Credit: DH Photo

MG Motor India on Sunday reported a 6 per cent increase in its retail sales at 3,750 units in October.

The company had sold 3,536 units in the same month last year, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The automaker said it has recorded its highest-ever monthly retail sales for its SUV Hector at 3,625 units in October, registering a growth of 50 per cent against 2,410 units sold in September 2020.

The carmaker has also received a robust response for its recently launched premium SUV Gloster with 2,000 bookings, it added.

"We expect continued traction because of Diwali in November and are ramping up supplies to cater to the increasing demand," MG Motor India Director – Sales Rakesh Sidana said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MG Motor India
Auto sector
automobile sector

What's Brewing

Glasgow artist launches plastic bag museum

Glasgow artist launches plastic bag museum

Weavers left threadbare in Karnataka's Belagavi

Weavers left threadbare in Karnataka's Belagavi

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

The incredulous Kannadiga

The incredulous Kannadiga

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

The unforgettable Sean Connery: 15 must-watch films

The unforgettable Sean Connery: 15 must-watch films

Biden is ahead, say the polls. But does that matter?

Biden is ahead, say the polls. But does that matter?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

 