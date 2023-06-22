Micron CEO meets Modi in US, says greater opportunities exist in India

Micron Technology’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra on Thursday said the company is looking forward to “greater opportunities” in India after an “excellent” meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid reports that the Union Government has cleared a proposal for the US chipmaker to set up a semiconductor testing and packing unit in the country.



Mehrotra, who met Modi at the upscale Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington D.C. located just a few hundred metres away from the White House, praised the Prime Minister’s vision for India and the advances that the country is making in several sectors.

The meeting comes amid reports that India cleared an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore by Micron to set up the semiconductor testing and packing unit under the Union Government’s Rs 76,000 production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector.



The government had in 2021 launched the PLI scheme to woo major semiconductor firms across the globe after the supply chain encountered several issues, including the Covid-19 lockdown in China.



“Micron is a global leader in memory and storage, and we are the supplier for memory and storage in all end markets from data centres to smartphones to PCs and today really fueling the AI engine as well. We are excited about the opportunities that exist for the future of memory and storage,” Mehrotra told reporters after meeting Modi.

Under the PLI scheme, Vedanta and Foxconn have applied for a joint venture in Gujarat. Sources told DH that Gujarat remains the frontrunner for housing the Micron’s unit in India though several other states like Tamil Nadu are in the race.



Several state governments have in the past one year invited Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung to invest in the semiconductor sector in India. Home-grown Tata Electronics Private Limited (OSAT division) has also announced that it will venture into semiconductor manufacturing, for which four states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, are in competition.



