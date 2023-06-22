Greater opportunities exist in India, says Micron CEO

Micron CEO meets Modi in US, says greater opportunities exist in India

Mehrotra, who met Modi at the upscale Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington D.C., praised the Prime Minister’s vision for India.

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Tampa (US),
  • Jun 22 2023, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 09:50 ist
Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology, speaks as US First Lady Jill Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) visit the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, US, June 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Micron Technology’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra on Thursday said the company is looking forward to “greater opportunities” in India after an “excellent” meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid reports that the Union Government has cleared a proposal for the US chipmaker to set up a semiconductor testing and packing unit in the country. 
 
Mehrotra, who met Modi at the upscale Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington D.C. located just a few hundred metres away from the White House, praised the Prime Minister’s vision for India and the advances that the country is making in several sectors. 

Track the live coverage of PM Modi's US visit here
 
The meeting comes amid reports that India cleared an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore by Micron to set up the semiconductor testing and packing unit under the Union Government’s Rs 76,000 production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector. 
 
The government had in 2021 launched the PLI scheme to woo major semiconductor firms across the globe after the supply chain encountered several issues, including the Covid-19 lockdown in China. 
 
“Micron is a global leader in memory and storage, and we are the supplier for memory and storage in all end markets from data centres to smartphones to PCs and today really fueling the AI engine as well. We are excited about the opportunities that exist for the future of memory and storage,” Mehrotra told reporters after meeting Modi. 

Also Read — US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill host PM Modi for intimate dinner
 
Under the PLI scheme, Vedanta and Foxconn have applied for a joint venture in Gujarat. Sources told DH that Gujarat remains the frontrunner for housing the Micron’s unit in India though several other states like Tamil Nadu are in the race. 
 
Several state governments have in the past one year invited Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung to invest in the semiconductor sector in India. Home-grown Tata Electronics Private Limited (OSAT division) has also announced that it will venture into semiconductor manufacturing, for which four states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, are in competition.   
  
(The writer is in the US for a study tour on Countering Disinformation sponsored by the US Department of State)
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Business News
Narendra Modi
US news
semiconductor
White House

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

 