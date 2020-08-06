MS 'Power Platform Return to Workplace' now in India

Microsoft introduces 'Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution' in India

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 06 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 15:48 ist

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its 'Power Platform Return to the Workplace solution' in India.

This pre-built solution will help organisations plan, coordinate and manage the return to physical workplaces with confidence, the company said in a statement.

Designed for fast deployment and customisation, it is a comprehensive, end-to-end set of modules built on a secure and compliant platform, the company said.

"Together, the modules provide an end-to-end experience for executive leaders, facility managers, employees, managers, as well as health and safety leaders," the statement said.

The solution will be free to download and use for businesses of all sizes as an integral part of all existing and new paid Power Apps licenses, it was stated. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Microsoft
India
Jobs
Work from home
Technology

What's Brewing

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can stay

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Coronavirus leaves Amazon more vulnerable than ever

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic attack

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

 