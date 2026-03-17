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Microsoft rejigs Copilot teams, freeing up AI chief for superintelligence push

The restructuring will free up Microsoft's AI chief, Mustafa Suleyman, enabling the industry veteran to focus more sharply on building new ​AI models.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 17:25 IST
Business NewsTechnologyMicrosoftArtificial IntelligenceMicrosoft Copilot

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