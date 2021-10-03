Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: On the go companion

If thin and light is the mantra, the Microsoft laptops fit the bill perfectly. Moreover, if the use is normal office work or for school and college students, and not gamers or content creators, machines like the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go are the ones to go in for.

Having said that, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a very compact machine for someone who is continuously on the move and it also has an ample amount of processing power. At 1.1 Kg, it is a breeze to carry around and this is probably one of its strongest points.

Starting with the looks, the machine looks absolutely premium with the aluminium top and the surrounding parts of the keyboard. The bottom, however, is plastic but it still looks very premium. The machine is very solid and there is no hint of flex, thanks to the metal build. So, it should be able to take those accidental bumps.

The top has just the Windows logo, while the left side has the USB Type-A port, the USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm audio socket. The right side has just the Surface Connect charging port.

Open the laptop and the 12.45-inch touchscreen display is on show. The screen can go pretty bright and 4K YouTube clips were quite nice to watch. The bezel also houses the 720p webcam and two microphones.

The full-sized Chiclet keyboard is neatly laid out and we liked the fact that the keys were not too hard to the click. That made typing a rather easy task and there was no tiredness associated with working through the day.

Below the keyboard is the trackpad, which is quite generous in terms of area and very smooth and sensitive to the touch.

The Surface Laptop Go is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core i5 1035G1 processor and the machine we reviewed came with 16GB of RAM. It also came with a 256 GB solid-state drive (SSD) and Windows 10 Pro.

That the i5 is a capable processor is a known fact and true to that, the machine we reviewed performed very well during our usage for over a month.

Even with several tabs open and Netflix streaming at the same time, there was no hindrance nor did the Surface Laptop Go show any signs of choking.

However, users can manage a bit of light Photoshop work. But beyond that, it might be a bit tough to push the machine.

The audio is quite nice and mid and higher frequencies are produced quite well. However, as expected of laptops, there is no hint of bass.

The battery easily lasted the whole working day with regular emailing, web surfing, Zoom calls and a bit of video viewing. Towards the evening, there was quite a bit of battery left.

The only downside is the number of ports and the get-around is the use of a USB hub.

So, would we recommend the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go? Definitely.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is priced from Rs 63,499 to 1,10,999.