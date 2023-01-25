Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India

Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India

The outage tracking website, showed there were more than 1,800 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2023, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 13:11 ist
Microsoft Teams. Credit: Reuters Photo

Microsoft Corp's Teams app was down for thousands of users in India on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com.

The outage tracking website, showed there were more than 1,800 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Microsoft
Microsoft Teams
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks

As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

 