Microsoft to change pricing for Microsoft 365

  • Aug 19 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 22:28 ist
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it will change the commercial pricing for Microsoft 365 services and it will go into effect in six months.

