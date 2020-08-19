Microsoft to end support to Internet Explorer, Legacy Edge by 2021

In a push for customers to install revamped chromium-based Edge browser, Microsoft, on Wednesday, announced that it will bid farewell to Internet Explorer 11 by this time next year.

In a blog post, the multinational technology company said that beginning November 30 this year Microsoft Teams web app would no longer support IE11 and the remaining Microsoft 365 features on IE will not be available from August 2021.

However, the company clarified that customers' investments in IE11 legacy apps would continue to work.

"We want to be clear that IE 11 isn’t going away and that our customers’ own legacy IE 11 apps and investments will continue to work. Customers have made business-critical investments in IE 11 legacy apps and we respect that those apps are still functioning", it said in the blog post.

Apart from that, the company also stated that it would drop support for its existing legacy version of Microsoft Edge on March 9, 2021. After the mentioned date, Microsoft would not be releasing any more updates for the browser.

The American company has made it easier for enterprise companies to transition to the modern browser by adding Internet Explorer mode to Microsoft Edge. "Customers can standardize on one browser and seamlessly experience the best of the modern web in one tab while accessing a business-critical legacy IE 11 app in another tab – all housed within the new Microsoft Edge," the company said.

Microsoft launched its first Edge browser five years ago after the prominence of Internet Explorer edged down browsers like Chrome and Mozilla started gaining importance.