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Middle East conflict could shave off 1% point from India's FY27 GDP growth projections: EY

The EY Economy Watch report said that several sectors, including employment-intensive sectors like textiles, paints, chemicals, fertilizers, cement and tires, could be directly impacted.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:03 IST
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