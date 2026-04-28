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Middle East conflict disrupts scrap supplies to India's aluminium producers, raises costs

Scrap prices have jumped by nearly 30% since the Iran conflict began earlier this year, executives said, squeezing margins and depleting inventories.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMiddle Eastaluminium

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