Milk to pinch common man's pocket as Mother Dairy, Amul hike prices

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Tuesday increased the prices of its Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from Wednesday, the GCMMF said in a statement.

"The GCMMF has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul milk is sold," the Anand-headquartered federation said.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, now the price of 500 ml of Amul Gold will be Rs 31, Amul Taaza - Rs 25 and Amul Shakti - Rs 28, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mother Dairy also raised its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from August 17. The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.

(With inputs from PTI)